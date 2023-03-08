In honour of International Women’s Day, Careem, a well-known ride-hailing service, has announced intentions to provide a new motorcycle service operated by women. The service, which would only be available to female customers, will start in Karachi and then spread to other cities around Pakistan.

The new service intends to provide women with trustworthy transportation because they frequently have difficulties when travelling alone. Additionally, it gives women in society more possibilities for flexible income generation and helps them become financially stable as Captains.

Careem guarantees a monthly salary of Rs30,000 for the part-time (5 hours) and Rs50,000 for the full-time (10 hours) models of the service. Female Motorcycle Captains will also not be required to pay Careem any commission, receive bonuses, and have first priority access to the platform’s safety and security helpline.

The new programme coincides with Careem’s ongoing effort to reward all of its female Captains across all car kinds with additional benefits, making it even more profitable for them to work on the platform.

In keeping with Careem’s continuous commitment to empowering women in Pakistan, the new service. By training female drivers with the tools and resources they need to thrive, the organisation is allowing women to reclaim public places and take control of their own destinies.

Ladies who are interested in the new service can visit the Careem Captain Facebook page, the DHA or Gulshan Careem opportunity centre, or both.