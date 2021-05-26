Lahore: The remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six are likely to start from June 5 in Abu Dhabi.

According to sources, the final of the competition will be played on June 21. The number of double-headers has also been increased. Around six double-headers will be played.

Meanwhile, the first match will start at 5 pm and the second match will start at 10 pm. PCB to release a revised schedule soon after they received all the visas.