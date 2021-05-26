KARACHI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said on Wednesday that the federal government has no plan of imposing governor’s rule in Sindh. Talking to the media at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, the interior minister said that he is visiting Karachi after PM Imran had issued him directives to visit Sindh over rising crimes in Sindh and hold a meeting with the Rangers.

“PM Imran has ordered me to go to Sindh and hold a meeting with Rangers over worsening law and order situation in the province including Karachi,” he told media.

The interior minister said that he will also meet with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and present the final report on the law and order situation in Sindh including Karachi to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“I have respect for CM Murad but will present my final report on law and order to PM Khan,” Rasheed said and added that final decision regarding Rangers operation or any other measure to improve law and order in the port city would be taken by PM Imran.

The federal minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will support any proposal of CM Murad regarding maintaining the law and order situation.

Sheikh Rasheed said that he will also hold a meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and address an important press conference tomorrow (Thursday) at 4:00 pm. Speaking about the Tareen group, Rasheed said that “There is only one group in PTI which is Imran Khan group.” The minister further said that the PTI government will complete its five-year term.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed the interior minister to visit Sindh over the worsening law and order situation in the province.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that PM Imran has directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad to visit Sindh and devise an effective strategy in collaboration with the security forces to deal with the poor law and order situation in the province.