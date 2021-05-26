Lahore: 25 Indians and 27 South Africans have been issued visas to travel to Abu Dhabi from their respective countries for the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six. According to details, Indian broadcasters, South African cricketers, members of the coaching staff and broadcasters received visas, however, one African individual is yet to receive visas.

Faf Du Plessis, Herschelle Gibbs, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Cameron Delport, Mike Smith have been issued UAE visas. All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has also received visa as he will be coming from South Africa.

Visas have also been issued for most of the people departing for UAE on chartered flights from Pakistan.

Checking in at a hotel in Abu Dhabi before 2pm on May 27 will count as the first day of room isolation in the UAE. In this regard, PCB will soon release full details.

It must be noted, participants from Pakistan had to leave for Abu Dhabi today but due to delay in visas, now, they will travel tomorrow.