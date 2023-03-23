The coveted Supernova trophy of the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League has arrived at the Wagah border amid festivities for Pakistan Day.

Haris Rauf, a quick bowler for the Lahore Qalandars, and Tahir Baig, a young batter for the Qalandars, crossed the Wagah border with the trophy.

Arshad Nadeem, a javelin thrower who won a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games, and Abid Ali, a former international cricket player, also posed for photos with Rauf.

Supporters of the team flocked to the Qalandars and cheered for their victory.

The Qalandars defeated Multan Sultans by one run at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, becoming the first team to successfully defend their title and bring the trophy home.

Videos of Rauf sobbing after winning the competition went viral following the game, earning him affection and admiration from the crowd who shared the fast bowler’s happiness.

Earlier today, Pakistan captain Babar Azam became the sport’s youngest recipient of the nation’s third-highest civilian honor, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, on Thursday.

In a ceremony conducted at the Punjab Governor House as part of Pakistan Day celebrations, Governor Baligh Ur Rehman presented the award to Babar, the all-format captain of Pakistan.

At the age of 28, Babar is now the youngest cricketer to get the Sitara-e-Imtiaz award for great performance in the sports industry.