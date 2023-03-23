A 4.4-magnitude earthquake that struck multiple Punjabi regions on Thursday sent locals into a state of terror.

The epicenter of the earthquake, according to the seismological center, was 30 km southwest of Sargodha, and it occurred at a depth of 30 km underground.

Numerous locations, including Sangla Hill, Chunian, Phulnagar, Sheikhupura, Gagomandi, and its environs, felt the effects of the earthquake. Additionally, Chiniot, Bhalwal, Khushab, Pind Dadan Khan, and Bhera recorded tremors. People hurried out of their homes as a result of the earthquake’s great strength.

As they felt the earthquakes, many residents left their homes while reciting Kalima Tayyaba. People were observed standing in open fields until they thought it was safe to go back to their houses as panic grew among the locals.