Lahore: The Chief Minister of Punjab has launched a mission to permanently save the people of the province from the disasters of floods.

A special meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif regarding post-flood arrangements in which a detailed briefing was given by the relevant departments.

It was decided in the meeting that to eliminate the root cause of the flood disaster, all encroachments will be removed within 3 months and flood zones will be cleared. No government assistance will be given to those who build illegal constructions in waterways.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered to ensure implementation of the ban on constructions in the river passages and has directed constant monitoring to prevent it. Maryam Nawaz said that the chapter of constructions in the riverbed is being closed forever.

During the meeting, a proposal to build mini dams at 17 places in Punjab was also agreed upon. The feasibility report for building a dam in Chiniot was completed, which has also been approved in principle. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to introduce inflatable dam technology.

The meeting also decided to increase the capacity of water reservoirs at Kalabagh and Sadhanai, while restructuring the PDMA and building 8 new wings. The Chief Minister also approved the establishment of a District Emergency Operation Center, Regional Disaster and Warehouse.

The Chief Minister of Punjab also approved the provision of the latest equipment for flood operations to Rescue 1122. It was informed in the briefing that 186 roads, 446 culverts and one bridge, 563 kilometers long, affected by the floods in Punjab have been restored. This year too, up to 28 percent more rains are being predicted.