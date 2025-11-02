MULTAN: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said a negative propaganda is being carried out against seminaries to incite the youth.Addressing the Tahafuz Madrasah Diniya Convention here on Saturday, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said, “External agents are worried how we saved the young generation from getting agitated. We saved the young generation that is why the external agenda is working against us.”

The JUI-F chief said it was written in the Constitution that Islam will be the state religion of Pakistan.The political veteran added that after the 9/11 incidents, there was an increase in terrorist incidents.

There is an external agenda to keep the youth away from religion and make them move towards so-called enlightenment, he said.“The Constitution states that Islam will be the state religion of Pakistan. The foreign rulers tried to divide us into sects, destroyed Afghanistan, and said they came for peace.

They destroyed Iraq, Syria, and Palestine, and yet they say the same thing that they came for peace,” the JUI-F chief said.