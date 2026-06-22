Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that progress in the Iran-US talks would not have been possible without the efforts of the Field Marshal.

In his statement on the social networking platform X (formerly Twitter), Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the successful conclusion of the first high-level committee meeting held in the Swiss city of Bergenstock in connection with the talks between Iran and the US.

He said that the meeting agreed to develop a roadmap to reach a final agreement within 60 days, establish a high-level committee for political monitoring and initiate further technical negotiations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the first high-level committee meeting held under the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) concluded successfully. These talks were held in a positive and constructive atmosphere and encouraging progress was made during them.

Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the leadership of the US and Iran for their continued commitment to constructive talks and thanked all the friendly and brotherly countries that provided valuable support in taking this historic process forward.

He especially thanked Qatar, saying that Qatar’s role in creating a conducive environment for the talks was very important. The Prime Minister also thanked the Swiss government for hosting and facilitating the talks.

He paid tribute to Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, saying that his tireless efforts, determination and steadfastness played a key role in making these talks successful. Shahbaz Sharif said that this progress would not have been possible without the efforts of the Field Marshal.

He also appreciated the diplomatic efforts of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and the Foreign Office team, while also terming the services of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi as important in the success of the talks.

The Prime Minister reiterated his resolve that Pakistan will continue its sincere and positive role in promoting peace, dialogue and diplomacy to ensure sustainable and peaceful resolution of disputes.