Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Priyanka Chopra shared a post on Instagram in support of Palestinian children affected by the war between Israel and Hamas.

The actress re-shared a post from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), which read a statement attributed to UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell saying, ‘Children need a lasting humanitarian ceasefire’.

The above post was posted by UNICEF on Instagram on December 2, discussing the current dangerous situation in the Gaza Strip.

The post, shared by UNICEF calling for a lasting ceasefire, was accompanied by a lengthy caption saying that all children deserve peace and a better future.

It was written in the post that the Gaza Strip has become the most dangerous and scary place in the world for children, thousands of children have lost their lives in this war while many children are seriously injured.

It should be noted that in the war from October 7, 2023, the Ministry of Health of Gaza confirmed a total of more than 18 thousand 200 martyrdoms as a result of Israel’s brutal actions.

According to the Ministry of Health, more than 49,000 Palestinians have been injured so far as a result of Israeli attacks.