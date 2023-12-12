Rawalpindi: Security forces killed 27 terrorists during various operations in Dera Ismail Khan while 23 soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army (ISPR), activities of terrorists were seen in Dera Ismail Khan between 11th and 12th December. we’re done.

According to ISPR, 6 terrorists attacked the post of the security forces in Daraban this morning, during which the security forces failed the attempt the terrorists to enter the post, but then the terrorists rammed a vehicle full of explosives into the post, resulting in The explosions caused the building to collapse and several deaths.

According to ISPR, all 6 terrorists were killed in the area while 23 brave soldiers embraced martyrdom.

According to ISPR, the hideout of terrorists was destroyed during the operation in the Darazandah area.

According to ISPR, the hideout of the terrorists was searched in Kalachi in an operation based on intelligence, while two brave jawans were martyred after a fierce exchange of fire.

According to ISPR, the slain terrorists were involved in several acts of terrorism against the security forces and the slain terrorists were also active in the killing of innocent civilians, arms, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered during the operations.

ISPR says that clearance operations are being carried out to eliminate the terrorists in the area, Pakistan’s security forces are determined to eliminate terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers strengthen our determination.