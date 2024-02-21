Britain’s Prince William expressed deep concern over the loss of human lives in Gaza and demanded a ceasefire.

Prince William says he is deeply concerned about the terrible human cost of the conflict since October 7, when many people have been killed in the conflict in the Middle East.

“Like everyone else, I want this war to end as quickly as possible,” Prince William said.

He says that there is a dire need for humanitarian aid in Gaza at this time, it is very important that aid reaches Gaza and there are also hostages.

According to the news agency, the statement of a member of the British royal family in political matters is unusual