ISLAMABAD: Prince Rahim Aga Khan V has held an important meeting with the Prime Minister, in which various issues including enhancing cooperation in several sectors were discussed in detail.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted a breakfast in honor of Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, who is on his first official visit to Pakistan. On this occasion, he warmly welcomed the guest and appreciated his commitment to promoting peace, stability and constructive engagement with governments and international partners.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister highlighted the long-standing partnership between Pakistan and the Aga Khan Development Network. He appreciated the role of AKDN in rural development, health, education, disaster resilience, climate change adaptation, renewable energy, digital skills training and youth entrepreneurship.

He particularly appreciated the effective work of the organization in the remote and vulnerable communities of Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for AKDN to further expand its partnership with Pakistan, especially in Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral, where the network’s institutional presence and community outreach are valued.

He also welcomed further collaboration with the Aga Khan University and appreciated its prominent role in health and higher education.

Acknowledging Prince Rahim Aga Khan V’s support for environmental protection, the Prime Minister said that AKDN is a natural and reliable partner in Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen climate resilience, especially in the northern regions where glacier-related risks exist.

The Prime Minister thanked Prince Rahim Aga Khan V for his visit to Pakistan, saying that Pakistan will always be his second home. He hoped that his regular visits would further strengthen the long-standing ties between Pakistan and the Ismaili community.

The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to Prince Rahim Aga Khan V for his generosity in providing the Serena Hotel free of charge for the Islamabad Talks. At the end of the meeting, the Prime Minister expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of his father, Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, and paid tribute to his humanitarian services spanning nearly 7 decades and his long-standing commitment to Pakistan.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister also presented a commemorative stamp issued by Pakistan Post in recognition of Prince Karim Aga Khan IV’s services to Pakistan.

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome and expressed his desire to continue cooperation with Pakistan in various fields of human development.