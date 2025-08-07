New York :Prince Andrew has received an upsetting news after excerpts from a new book exposed some private events related to the Duke of York.Royal author Andrew Lownie has made some shocking revelations in his new book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York about Andrew.

It includes details of his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and a heated altercation with Prince Harry.Now, a royal expert Hannah Furness has claimed that Palace insiders are quietly wondering how the Royal family can move further away from the “disgraced” Duke.

She further claimed that following the revelations, Andrew could lose his Royal title as Parliament “can remove not just a Dukedom but even the title of Prince.”According to The Mirror, she shared that it “would need legislation followed by Royal Assent from the King, but it is nevertheless technically possible.”

As per Daily Mail, in his new book, Lownie claimed that the Duke of York criticized Harry’s wife Meghan Markle as “too old” and called her an “opportunist.”He warned Harry that he would make the “biggest mistake of his life” if he married the former Suits star.

The author also claimed that Harry told his brother Prince William that he “hated Andrew.”However, a spokesperson for Harry has denied the allegations, claiming that no such physical or verbal altercation ever took place between the Duke of Sussex and Andrew.