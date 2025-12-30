Rahim Yar Khan: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, where regional issues and prospects for further enhancing cooperation in various fields, including defense cooperation, were discussed.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Sheikh Zayed Palace in Rahim Yar Khan, where the Prime Minister was also accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi and other senior officials.

The statement said that the meeting took place in a very cordial and friendly atmosphere and the two leaders continued their discussions on the issues agreed upon in their recent meeting in Islamabad on December 26, 2025.

The statement said that this meeting was part of the continuation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s first official visit to Pakistan as President of the UAE.

The Prime Minister reiterated the commitment to transform the long-standing, brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE into a strong, strategic and mutually beneficial economic partnership and stressed the need for a significant increase in bilateral trade.

He said that an unprecedented breakthrough in this regard would prove beneficial for both countries.

In the meeting, the two leaders also discussed in detail the possibilities of further promoting cooperation in various sectors including Information Technology (IT), Energy, Mining and Minerals, and Defense Cooperation.

The statement said that the Prime Minister appreciated the glorious progress of the UAE under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and thanked him for his personal interest and patronage in strengthening the relations between the two countries.

He also thanked the Emirati leadership for hosting 2.1 million Pakistanis living in the UAE, who are playing a significant role in strengthening ties between the two countries.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, in addition to bilateral cooperation, regional and global issues were also discussed in the meeting, and this meeting is a reflection of the strong relations between the two brotherly countries.