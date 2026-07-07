Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a review meeting on SMEDA, directed to provide facilities for providing loans to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to increase the country’s exports.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the Prime Minister directed that awareness and provision of loans be provided to increase the capacity of small and medium enterprises, especially for processing farmers’ commodities and fruits.

The Prime Minister said that commercial banks should be encouraged to prepare special products for providing loans to small and medium enterprises, and small and medium enterprises should be provided with assistance in preparing feasibility studies and other stages.

He said that urgent measures are necessary to remove obstacles to the development of SMEs, SMEDA should provide assistance to young people, including women entrepreneurs, in setting up small and medium enterprises.

The meeting was briefed on various measures taken by SMEDA to facilitate SMEs. The meeting was informed that participation of 700 SMEs in 16 events was ensured this year to increase Pakistani SMEs’ ​​access to the global market and exports. Along with this, training was given to SMEs in 35 cities on financial regulations and business. The meeting was also highlighted on various measures under SMEDA.

The Prime Minister directed to formulate a comprehensive action plan in collaboration with the State Bank and commercial banks for SMEs’ ​​access to loans.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister Dr. Mosaddiq Malik, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar and relevant senior officials. Chief Secretaries of all four provinces and sector experts also attended the meeting through video link.