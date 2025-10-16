Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has congratulated Sohail Afridi on assuming the office of Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s House, a telephone conversation took place between Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi.

The Prime Minister congratulated Sohail Afridi on being elected as the Chief Minister and assured him of the full support of the Federation.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that the Federation is ready to work with him in the interest of Pakistan.