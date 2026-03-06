Daily The Patriot

Prices of 13 essential commodities increased during the second ten days of Ramadan

Published: March 6, 2026

Islamabad: The trend of rising inflation in the country continues even during the second decade of Ramadan.

Weekly inflation has increased by 0.37 percent in the recent week and the annual inflation rate has been 4.70 percent. In the recent week, 13 essential commodities became expensive and 11 essential commodities decreased in price, while 27 essential commodities remained stable in price.

The Federal Bureau of Statistics has released a weekly report on inflation.

According to the weekly report, the prices of eggs have decreased by 8.13 percent, tomatoes by 10.04 percent, potatoes by 5.09 percent, onions by 6.08 percent, moong dal prices by 0.43 percent, gram dal prices by 0.50 percent, cooking oil prices by 0.37 percent and flour prices by 2.40 percent.

