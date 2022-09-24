A new Redmi Note phone will be released by Xiaomi. A new model, dubbed the Note 10, will be unveiled by Xiaomi. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 will have the Snapdragon 678 SDM678 from Qualcomm (11 nm).
This phone has 5G network connectivity. There will be two Redmi Note 10 models, each with a different pricing and RAM capacity. The RAM for both will be 4 GB.
The new phone will only offer 128GB of storage as opposed to the 256GB of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10.
The smartphone’s back camera includes four lenses. The cost of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999. Specifications for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10:
BUILD:
- OS MIUI 12 OS Android 11
- 160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 millimetres
- 178 g in weight
- Dual-SIM, Dual-Standby SIM (Nano-SIM)
- Colors like green, pebble white, and onyx grey
FREQUENCY:
- GSM 850/900/1800/1900 on the 2G Band SIM1
- GSM 850/900/1800/1900 on SIM2
- HSDPA 850/900/2100/3G Band
- 4G Band LTE Bands 1, 3, 18, 5, 850, 2, 600, 8, 900, 40, and 41 (2500)
PROCESSOR:
- CPU Octa-core (2 x Kryo 460 Gold + 6 x Kryo 460 Silver, 2.2 GHz each)
- Snapdragon 678 Qualcomm SDM678 chip (11 nm)
- Adreno 612 GPU
DISPLAY:
- Multitouch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen technology 6.44 inches, 1080 by 2400 pixels, or 409 PPI
- Extra Features of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection
MEMORY:
- 450 (typical), 1100 (nits) (peak)
- Built-in 128GB integrated, 4GB RAM, and UFS 2.2
- microSDXC card (dedicated slot)
CAMERA:
- 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0′′, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 1/4′′ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash; Main Quad Camera
- Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) with Geotagging, Phase Detection, Touch Focus, HDR, Panorama
- Front 13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06′′, HDR, and video at [email protected] frames per second