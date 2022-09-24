A new Redmi Note phone will be released by Xiaomi. A new model, dubbed the Note 10, will be unveiled by Xiaomi. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 will have the Snapdragon 678 SDM678 from Qualcomm (11 nm).

This phone has 5G network connectivity. There will be two Redmi Note 10 models, each with a different pricing and RAM capacity. The RAM for both will be 4 GB.

The new phone will only offer 128GB of storage as opposed to the 256GB of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10.

The smartphone’s back camera includes four lenses. The cost of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999. Specifications for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10:

BUILD:

OS MIUI 12 OS Android 11

160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 millimetres

178 g in weight

Dual-SIM, Dual-Standby SIM (Nano-SIM)

Colors like green, pebble white, and onyx grey

FREQUENCY:

GSM 850/900/1800/1900 on the 2G Band SIM1

GSM 850/900/1800/1900 on SIM2

HSDPA 850/900/2100/3G Band

4G Band LTE Bands 1, 3, 18, 5, 850, 2, 600, 8, 900, 40, and 41 (2500)

PROCESSOR:

CPU Octa-core (2 x Kryo 460 Gold + 6 x Kryo 460 Silver, 2.2 GHz each)

Snapdragon 678 Qualcomm SDM678 chip (11 nm)

Adreno 612 GPU

DISPLAY:

Multitouch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen technology 6.44 inches, 1080 by 2400 pixels, or 409 PPI

Extra Features of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection

MEMORY:

450 (typical), 1100 (nits) (peak)

Built-in 128GB integrated, 4GB RAM, and UFS 2.2

microSDXC card (dedicated slot)

CAMERA: