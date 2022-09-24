Poland’s finance minister predicted on Saturday that inflation may increase slightly in September but that she still thought it will peak this year. Poland is dealing with price increases that have reached their highest level in 25 years along with a slowdown that some experts fear will push the largest economy in the eastern part of the European Union into recession.

According to our predictions, the inflation rate could increase to about 16.4% in September, said Magdalena Rzeczkowska. According to statistics department data, inflation in August was 16.1%.

“I still believe that this year will see the highest inflation rate; toward the end of next year, inflation should start to decline,” she added. Rzeczkowska added that although Poland wouldn’t experience a recession, the economy would undoubtedly slow down.