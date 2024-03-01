Environmental pollution in our dear homeland has reached such a level that people living in different cities are suffering from various types of complex diseases year after year due to this environmental pollution. Environments often range from rural to urban. Unplanned industries in the city are largely responsible for this.

The village still has breathing space in some places, which are very serene and pure, but thousands of factories and unplanned urbanization in the city make people miserable. The level of environmental pollution is increasing from village to city, from town to city. Numerous plastic bottles, jars, and polythene sinks are getting stuck in drains and causing waterlogging in the city, causing environmental damage.

On the other hand, people are constantly building settlements by cutting down trees, forests, and mountains, which are very necessary to protect the environment. Day by day environmental pollution is increasing. Although a country must preserve a total of 20% forest area for the environment, it has not yet been developed. Rather, due to the erosion of the country’s mountains, land robbers, and deforesters, these materials necessary for environmental balance are decreasing day by day.

We are a nation that sacrifices everything in life just for the sake of present comfort. If forests are destroyed daily, mountains are cut and settlements are built, plastic is used everywhere, we do not even think about the darkness that our future generations will fall into. In Pakistan, urban population density is higher than in rural areas because many people come to live in cities for the needs of life and livelihood.

Despite the efforts of many cleaners and officials working day and night to keep the city clean, it is seen that many plastic bottles and polythene are accumulated in various drains, and due to this, dirty water accumulates in the drains for months and many mosquitoes are born in that dirty water. Moreover, these plastic items are being thrown into the drains without burning, causing environmental pollution. However, if we are throwing these plastic things in the drain instead of throwing them in the cities’ protected dustbins, then we will have to suffer such environmental pollution.

It is our moral responsibility to use polythene and keep it in a designated place or burn it. If we all fulfill this responsibility properly then the drains of the city will be clean, the water will not be stagnant, and the environment will not be polluted.

Because of deforestation, there will be a lack of oxygen in our environment, the environment will heat up, carbon dioxide in the air will increase, and environmental disasters will occur. We as well as the government have something to do to prevent environmental pollution or its destruction. If we are a little aware then environmental pollution will be reduced a lot. For example, if we are a little kind to forests, mountains, and trees, explain to all people that if we destroy forests, mountains, and trees, nature will lose its balance and one day it will get angry and take revenge, then maybe it will be beneficial.

Pollution prevention and other environmental stewardship activities, such as recycling and proper waste management, help ensure that our environment and economy are sustained. Pollution prevention means working at the source of pollutants to prevent them from being generated or to reduce the amount generated. It is using materials and energy more efficiently, and conserving natural resources, including water. It is following best management practices, and involving all relative people in their implementation, to reduce and prevent pollution

Let us be aware of everyone, to prevent environmental pollution, save the country, save ourselves, and save the future generation.