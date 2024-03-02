The Sunni Unity Council announced the presidential nominee.

The Sunni Unity Council has nominated Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the head of the Pashtun Khwa Milli Awami Party, as the presidential candidate.

Sources say that in this regard, PTI founder Imran Khan has issued a message from Adiala Jail to the leaders of Sunni Ittehad Council to support Mehmood Khan Achakzai.

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the presidential election on March 9, for which nomination papers can be submitted on March 2 before 12 noon.

According to the election schedule, the nomination papers will be checked by the Returning Officer on March 4 at 10 am, the nomination papers can be withdrawn on March 5 at 12 noon.

Talking on a private TV show yesterday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Sher Afzal Marwat also hinted to nominate Mahmood Khan Achakzai as the presidential candidate.

Asif Ali Zardari will be the presidential candidate on behalf of Pakistan People’s Party, Chairman People’s Party will support Asif Ali Zardari while Farooq H. Naik will submit his nomination papers.

It should be remembered that in the general elections held on February 8, Mehmood Khan Achakzai was elected member of the National Assembly by getting 67 thousand 28 votes from NA 266 Qila Abdullah Kam Chaman.