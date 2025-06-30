Lahore: Group Editor Express Ayaz Khan says that some things are unexpected blessings. The media talk we were watching a while ago makes me feel as if PTI has gained new strength today. Since the seats are going to the other side, it is said about Ali Amin Gandapur that the state has children. He has repeatedly challenged the state to change my government and show that I will leave politics.

While talking to Express News’ program Experts, he said that another very important thing is that the pressure of hardcore workers on the PTI leadership sitting outside is increasing day by day.

Analyst Naveed Hussain said that the 1973 constitution basically establishes a trichotomy of power, ensuring the division of power between the executive, legislature and judiciary. What has happened here is that the executive has acquired all the power, the judiciary has become subordinate to it and the legislature has also been given a two-thirds majority. It is a very unfortunate situation. Whenever there is concentration of power, there comes your totalitarianism. This is what we are seeing today, the attitude of the government that exists is that of totalitarianism.

Analyst Amir Ilyas Rana said that the movement has to be held in KP House, at that time they were sitting there, these people do not hold meetings in Lahore, how will they do it if they do not hold meetings from Punjab, the situation they were reporting was also the situation of the entire Punjab sitting in KP House, I had said yesterday that reserved seats will be given and they were given, today the notification was made.

Court reporter Express Hasnat Malik said that you have told the effects, the current government has got a two-thirds majority and they can bring amendments of their own choice in the constitution, now the news of the 27th amendment is hot, let’s see what comes in it, I think that the judiciary will not be a priority in the 27th amendment, things are already under control before the 26th amendment.

Analyst Muhammad Ilyas said that the change had to be brought, whatever was to be brought, whatever was their position, whatever was their plan, they would bring it according to that. The executives are saying that the power has been filled, whatever is there is a great benefit to the government. Now, if they have a two-thirds majority in the Senate elections that will be held, they will run their affairs. All the things that are happening have made it so that the coalition parties of the government that were previously in a bargaining position will no longer be able to remain in that position.