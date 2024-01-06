Islamabad: The People’s Party has submitted a written response on the issue of presidential reference on Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s death sentence.

The Pakistan People’s Party submitted a written reply to the Supreme Court which was submitted by Farooq H. Naik on behalf of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The presidential reference against Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s execution decision is scheduled for hearing on January 8

Zulfiqar Bhutto presidential reference: Court appointed 9 assistants, Supreme Court’s decision is final and cannot be changed, Justice Mansoor

In the written reply of the PPP, various books have been given and the reply also includes the details of the interview of former Chief Justice Naseem Hasan Shah.

The People’s Party has also submitted the USB and CD of the interview of former Chief Justice Naseem Hasan Shah, while the English and Urdu transcripts of the interview have also been submitted in the written reply.

A 9-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faiz Isa will hear the case on January 8.