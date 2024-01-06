Israel’s aggression on Gaza continues where 18 Palestinians were martyred in a fresh attack on a house.

According to the Arab media, the Israeli army attacked a house in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza between Friday and Saturday night, as a result of which 18 Palestinians were martyred.

It has been stated in the media reports that the Israeli army has also carried out raids in the occupied West Bank and occupied Beit al-Maqdis areas.

90 days of Israel’s barbaric attacks on Gaza, more than 22 thousand Palestinians martyred, millions displaced

According to reports, the wife and 2 children of a Palestinian citizen were martyred in another attack by the Israeli army in southern Gaza.

On the other hand, the Israeli army opened fire in the eastern area of occupied Jerusalem in which 2 Palestinians were injured while the forces arrested many Palestinians.

According to the Arab media, since October 7, the Israeli forces have carried out numerous operations in the occupied West Bank, in which 3800 Palestinians have been injured and 325 have been martyred.

According to reports, 22,600 Palestinians have been martyred, including 9,600 children, as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7.