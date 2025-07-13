President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have paid tribute to 22 great Kashmiri martyrs who sacrificed their lives against oppression and barbarism and for the right to freedom.

President Asif Ali Zardari in his message appealed to the international community and human rights organisations to take immediate notice of the ongoing Indian state terrorism and grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said, “I pay tribute to the 22 great Kashmiri martyrs who sacrificed their lives against oppression and barbarism and for the right to freedom, outside Srinagar Jail on July 13, 1931.”

“The great struggle that the Kashmiri people are carrying forward today is a continuation of the sacrifices of these 22 martyrs. The candle of freedom that their sacrifice lit in the hearts of the Kashmiri nation is still burning brightly today,” he added.

“Pakistan will continue to provide political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri brothers until they achieve their right to self-determination in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council,” he concluded.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his message said the government of Pakistan will continue to extend its political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir who are waging struggle to gain their right to self-determination and freedom.

He said, “Kashmir Martyrs’ Day is observed every year to pay tribute to the 22 Kashmiris who sacrificed their lives on July 13, 1931 while protesting against the Dogra forces of Jammu and Kashmir.”

He said, “The day serves as a reminder of the inherent steadfastness, resistance against brutal forces and unwavering resolve of the Muslims of Kashmir. The struggle for freedom, human rights and Kashmiri rights has been going on throughout Kashmir’s history.”

“The Kashmiri people have been and are sacrificing their lives in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination,” he said adding, “The government of Pakistan expresses its political, diplomatic and moral support in solidarity with the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir, which is illegally occupied by India.”

He said, “We salute the bravery and determination of all Kashmiri martyrs, who sacrificed their lives during decades of Indian occupation.”