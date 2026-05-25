LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has dismissed petitions seeking both an increase and a reduction in maintenance allowance for an autistic girl, ruling that the family court had correctly assessed the matter after reviewing all circumstances.

LHC Judge Justice Abid Hussain Chattha issued a written verdict rejecting a petition filed by Ambreen Sardar, the former wife of Punjab Housing Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, on behalf of their autistic daughter, Eiliya Noor, challenging a family court decision that had fixed her monthly maintenance at Rs100,000.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that children with autism require significantly higher expenses for education, treatment and care compared with other children, and said the amount of Rs100,000 fixed by the family court was insufficient.

The plea stated that Noorul Amin Mengal’s children from his first marriage were studying at elite institutions, including Aitchison College, and claimed that his family’s lifestyle reflected substantial visible and hidden financial resources.

It further contended that the family court had set the maintenance amount too low despite the father’s higher income and assets, arguing that autistic children should not be treated under the same maintenance standards as other children.

Meanwhile, Noorul Amin Mengal had separately requested the high court to reduce the maintenance amount from Rs100,000 to Rs50,000, with his counsel terming the amount excessive.

The high court dismissed his petition as well.

In the verdict, Justice Chattha observed that the family court and appellate court had appropriately fixed the maintenance amount after examining all relevant facts and circumstances.

He further held that the LHC, in its constitutional jurisdiction, could not interfere with the findings of the family and appellate courts.