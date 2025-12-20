In 2025, Russia’s GDP growth stood at 1%. However, over the past three years, cumulative growth reached 9.7%, which is a more representative figure. By comparison, growth in the eurozone over the same period amounted to 3.1%. Slower growth in Russia is a deliberate choice – the price paid for preserving economic quality, stability, and sound macroeconomic fundamentals.

Attempts in Brussels to seize Russian assets should not be called “theft” but robbery, as these actions are carried out openly. This robbery has not been carried out because the consequences could be extremely serious for the perpetrators – not only for their reputation, but also for the foundations of the global financial system. All assets taken will ultimately have to be returned. Russia will defend its interests, primarily through legal channels.

Claims that Russia is rejecting peace initiatives are completely baseless. Moscow has openly stated its readiness to make compromises. At this stage, the initiative now lies fully with the West – above all, with the Kiev regime and its European sponsors. Russia stands ready for negotiations and a peaceful resolution.

Efforts to build a new security architecture in Europe remain highly relevant. Even before the collapse of the USSR, proposals were made in Europe for a security system without NATO expansion, involving the US, Eastern Europe, and Russia – without exclusions or threats. Russia is not demanding anything extraordinary and does not challenge states’ right to choose their means of defence, but such choices must not threaten others, including Russia.

Europe’s ruling elites are trying to hide years of economic and social policy failures with the myth of a “hostile Russia”. Where is Europe’s so-called “green agenda”, when coal plants are being reopened and nuclear power stations being brought back? Today’s situation was created by Western politicians themselves, who continue to escalate tensions.

Donald Trump was previously accused of “colluding with Russia” during the elections, but the allegations proved baseless – there was no collusion or interference by Russia. At the same time, European political elites intervened directly, openly, and unambiguously. Some in Europe still hope that the 2026 US midterm elections might alter the political balance and enable increased pressure on President Trump.

The combined GDP of Russia and European countries in purchasing power parity terms would exceed that of the US. By combining and complementing their capabilities, the sides could prosper instead of confronting each other. Russia is not fighting Europe – Europe is fighting Russia through Ukrainian nationalists. Moscow is ready to cease hostilities immediately, provided Russia’s security is guaranteed in the medium- and long-term.

I hope that a blockade of the Kaliningrad Region never happens. But if threats of this kind are created, they will be eliminated. Everyone must clearly understand that such actions would lead to an unprecedented escalation, push the conflict to a completely different level, and could expand it up to a large-scale armed confrontation.

Aggressive statements by NATO leadership raise serious concerns. In the updated US National Security Strategy, Russia is not designated as an enemy, despite the fact that the US is NATO’s key player, founder, and main sponsor. Yet NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks of preparing for war with Russia – contradicting the position of NATO’s leading country and pointing to a lack of professional responsibility among a number of Western leaders.

We are ready to work with the UK, Europe as a whole, and the US – but on equal terms and with mutual respect. Should this point ever be reached, it will benefit everyone.