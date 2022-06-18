GILGIT: President Dr. Arif Alvi has emphasised the importance of exploring additional avenues for the development of Gilgit Baltistan, citing the prolific region’s abundance of tourism opportunities.

The president expressed his optimism about Pakistan’s progress and development during a meeting with members of the Gilgit Baltistan assembly the other day, citing that during the coronavirus pandemic, the country demonstrated its potential when compared to the rest of the world.

Khalid Khursheed Khan, the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, was also present at the meeting.

According to the president, Gilgit Baltistan has tourism resources but a lack of skilled workers. He added that for the area’s development and progress, they would need a skilled workforce to effectively utilise the available resources.

He also stated that a suitable and capable candidate would be appointed as vice chancellor of Baltistan University in order to ensure quality education and oversee professional matters.

In response to members’ requests, the president promised that university campuses of Karakroum and Baltistan universities would be established in other districts of Gilgit Baltistan.

He also emphasised the importance of providing the necessary resources for the development of Gilgit Baltistan.