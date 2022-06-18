ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is preparing to compete in the Asian Taekwondo Championships, which will take place in South Korea.

The Pakistani team will compete in the seventh Asian Poomsae, the 25th Asian Kyorugi, and the Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships in Chuncheon, South Korea. These events will take place from June 22 to July 2. On June 20, the national team will depart for Korea.

Mazhar Abbas, Hamzah Omar Saeed, Mohammad Iqbal, Haroon Khan, Shahzaib Khan, and two female players, Fateemaah Tuz Zahraa Khawar and Zoya Sabir, are among the seven-member Kyorugi team, according to the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF). Mohammad Wasim Jawed, Shahzaib Ahmed, and Flower Zaheer make up the Poomsae team.

On June 22 in Korea, PTF president Raja Wasim Ahmed and chief executive Omar Saeed will attend the ATU Council meeting and the ATU General Assembly.

On June 23, the Asian Poomsae Championship will go off in Chuncheon City, Gangwon Province, while the 25th Asian Taekwondo Kyorugi Championship will take place in the same city from June 24 to 27. The Hoban Gym will host the Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships from June 29 to July 5.