The National Highway Authority (NHA) has been instructed by President Dr. Arif Alvi to immediately appoint the widow of a deceased employee under the Prime Minister’s Assistance Package and to report compliance to the Wafaqi Mohtasib within 30 days.

The widow, who had five young children to maintain, had been denied employment on the thin pretext that she had applied for the job beyond the required one-year period following her husband’s passing, which the president observed with disdain. According to a press release from the President Secretariat Press Wing on Sunday, the president issued these directives while rejecting an NHA representation opposing Wafaqi Mohtasib’s orders directing NHA to hire Ishrat Bibi (the complainant), whose husband worked as a driver for the organization and had died in the line of duty.

He further noted that, despite the widow’s application coming more than two years and eight months after her husband’s passing, she had presented an Establishment Division Office Memorandum (O.M.) during the hearing that addressed this issue.