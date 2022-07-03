Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported several explosions in the city of almost 400,000 people, located around 40 kilometers north of the Ukrainian border.

According to Gladkov on the Telegram messaging app, at least 39 residences and 11 apartment buildings were damaged, with five of those being completely demolished.

Andrei Kleshas, a senior Russian legislator, accused Ukraine of bombarding Belgorod and demanded a military response. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, Moscow has accused Kyiv of repeated attacks on Belgorod and other bordering regions. Although it has not admitted guilt, Ukraine has said that the incidents are retaliation and “karma” for Russia’s incursion.

The most recent attack received no quick response from Ukraine, and Reuters was unable to independently confirm the Russian accounts.