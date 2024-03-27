Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masood has been elected as the Chairman of the Pakistan Banks Association (PBA).

According to the statement issued by the Pakistan Banks Association, the position of Chairman PBA was vacant when Muhammad Aurangzeb became the Federal Minister.

Zafar Masood was serving as Senior Vice Chairman Pakistan Banks Association until now, Faisal Bank President Yousuf Hussain Sr has been appointed as Vice Chairman of PBA.

MD City Bank Pakistan Ahmed Khan Bozai has been appointed as Vice Chairman of PBA.

The statement issued said that the PBA is confident that the new leadership will continue its work effectively, the PBA will continue to build relationships with key stakeholders including the State Bank of the Bank.

The PBA statement said that the new leadership will continue to enhance technology, compliance, and financial inclusion, while the new leadership will focus on financing projects important to SMEs and Pakistan.

The announcement said that the PBA recognized the efforts of Mohammad Aurangzeb as chairman