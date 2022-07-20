Karachi: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted another period of heavy rains in many districts of Sindh, including Karachi, after monsoon rains wrecked havoc in multiple parts of Pakistan during the past two weeks and killed numerous people in Sindh and Balochistan.

A portion of the nation will experience the third monsoon system today, according to chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz. From July 23 to July 26, Sindh may be impacted by the strong system, and Karachi may get severe rainfall from July 24 to July 26.



In 80% of the country, the new system would bring significant rainfall, according to Sarfaraz. He said the spell will hit southern Punjab and Balochistan in the morning and the upper part of the country tonight.

According to the chief meteorologist, the monsoon system is being strengthened by moist winds from the Bay of Bengal, and moisture from the Arabian Sea will continue to assist it.

Up until August 15, the Met department has predicted that the first monsoon period will bring significant rains.