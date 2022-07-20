Asad Umar, the secretary general of the PTI, announced on Wednesday that the party had established a “Anti Victimization and Accountability Committee” in order to have criminal charges against party members that had been filed after the “Azadi March” on May 25 withdrawn and to identify the officials who had “tortured” protesters in order to bring legal action.

Nobody should believe that May 25 has been forgotten. We won’t let anyone forget it, and neither have we forgotten it. The protest

The government employed Section 144, a tool used to limit meetings, prior to former prime minister Imran Khan’s march for haqeeqi azadi, or true freedom. Major thoroughfares were lined with shipping containers to obstruct their way. Police raids on the homes of PTI leaders were reportedly conducted the evening before the march.Police raids on the homes of PTI leaders have reportedly occurred. Party members and workers in Punjab experienced the worst kinds of brutality on the day of the march.

In one such event, tear gas was shot towards the ex-minister Hammad Azhar, who was injured. On the other hand, Yasmin Rashid, a former provincial health minister, had her windshield broken.Umar stated that the party had established a committee to oversee all first information reports (FIRs) and “identify the bogus cases” in a tweet today.

It will be led by former education minister Shafqat Mahmood and include PTI officials Raja Basharat, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Yasmin Rashid, and Aon Abbas Buppi.

The committee, according to Umar, will gather all fictitious cases brought against PTI members in Punjab and take legal action to have them dropped.