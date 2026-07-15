Hollywood director Christopher Nolan’s new film ‘The Odyssey’ is being considered one of the biggest cinema releases of 2026, while initial box office estimates suggest that the film could earn more than $200 million worldwide during its opening weekend.

According to the latest estimates, the film could earn $90 to $100 million in North America in its first week, while its opening worldwide is expected to exceed $200 million. Some analysts say that if the current pace continues, the film could open with a stunning gross of $100 million in the United States and more than $220 million worldwide.

The film’s extraordinary interest in the audience before its release is largely due to its IMAX screenings. ‘The Odyssey’ is the first major film to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras, while tickets for 70 MMI IMAX shows have already been sold out at multiple locations ahead of its July 17 release.

These positive predictions come after the huge success of Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning film ‘Oppenheimer’. ‘The Odyssey’ is also being described as the most expensive film of Nolan’s career so far, costing around $250 million. According to experts, if the film is received positively by the audience, it could be among the highest-grossing films of 2026.

Based on the epic poem by the ancient Greek poet Homer, the film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, and also stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, and Benny Seyfried. The film opens in theaters worldwide on July 17.