The US-Iran deal is 60 days away: Former Ambassador Mian Sanaullah

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, said in politics, there is always a lot of back and forth. we like Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir very much and we also like Maulana Fazlur Rehman very much. Asif Zardari is a very sharp man. PPP wants to form its own government in Azad Kashmir; they want our government in Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir. PPP is moving ahead in politics in comparison to PML-N. politically, President Zardari is becoming very strong. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir is doing a great job. PIA is facing a huge problem; they are doing a great job by privatizing PIA. PIA has also purchased the land. Maryam Nawaz is working more than other provinces. Mohsin Naqvi is working hard. Pakistan’s name is big in the whole world after the struggle for peace. we have to stop wastage of water and store it.

Expressing serious concern over domestic safety, SK Niazi stated that the Kahna tragedy is a huge incident. he was deeply saddened to hear about the children who died in the Kahna tragedy. a committee should be formed to investigate this tragedy and old buildings should be investigated. lawsuits do not solve problems. all buildings constructed should be registered and whoever is involved in this incident should be punished. schools should also be registered. Sardar Ilyas Tanveer has left the party. surprising things are happening in the PPP. a lot of work is being done in Punjab. may Allah Almighty save us from such tragedies. Supreme Court is doing a great job. usury has been declared haram, and we have to start a process to eliminate usury.

Former Ambassador Mian Sanaullah said Iran will abide by the agreement. the US-Iran deal is 60 days away. US-Iran issues will continue. Iran may increase pressure on Israel. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Iran in his personal capacity. the Strait of Hormuz is under Iran’s control. where will the money for the gas pipeline agreement come from, Mian Sanaullah asks. IMF may pay for the gas pipeline deal with Iran. Iran is in a bad situation due to its own war. last year we gave India the worst defeat.