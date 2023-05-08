KARACHI: According to preliminary results released on Monday, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) won 63 local body seats in Karachi, winning all five divisions of Sindh.

In the province’s LB by-election, the PPP won the most votes overall. Out of the 11 union committees (UC) in Karachi, the Jamat-e-Islami (JI) won four, while the ruling PPP won seven.

A majority was won by the PPP in every Sindh district where by-polls were held, and it also won four UCs in Hyderabad.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP chairman and foreign minister, expressed his appreciation for the party’s electoral victory and noted that “people once again reposed their faith in the PPP, from Karachi to Kashmore.”

پی پی پی چیئرمین و وزیر خارجہ بلاول بھٹو زرداری کا ضمنی بلدیاتی الیکشن میں پارٹی کی کامیابی پر اظہار تشکر کراچی سے لے کر کشمور تک، عوام نے ایک بار پھر پیپلز پارٹی پر اعتماد کا اظہار کیا ہے: بلاول بھٹو زرداری تاریخی کامیابی ہے کہ کراچی اور حیدرآباد سمیت تمام ڈسٹرکٹ چیئرمین… — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) May 7, 2023

He added in a statement on the PPP’s official Twitter account, “It is a historic achievement that all district chairmen, including Karachi and Hyderabad, are from our party.

According to the minister, the success of the party was a result of the support of the populace, the sacrifices made by the martyred leaders, and the tenacity of the brave. He continued by saying that PPP employees now had more responsibility and that their motto was to serve everyone equally.

He urged the elected officials to include every street and area in the development process, noting that there are homes owned by Benazir Bhutto’s murdered supporters in every street.

Bilawal asked the newly elected PPP lawmakers to raise the bar for themselves and their public service.

Murtaza Wahab, the leader of the PPP, congratulated Karachi’s residents for “rejecting politics of hate, division, and protests” and instead “choosing Bilawal’s narrative of working together in a cohesive manner.”

Thank u my dear #Karachi for rejecting politics of hate, divide & protests and for choosing Bilawal’s narrative of working together in a cohesive manner. Inshallah #PPP will not let the people of Karachi down & will deliver in true sense for every Karachiite — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) May 7, 2023

He promised that the party will fulfil its promises “in true sense for every Karachiite” and would not fail the people of Karachi.