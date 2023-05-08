According to Sonakshi Sinha, she was offered numerous jobs that were quite similar to hers, but she turned down almost all of them because she had not wanted to play the role in weeks.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha claims that her streaming debut, Dahaad, in which she plays a cop chasing after a serial killer, was a real “clutter breaker.” The next criminal drama on Prime Video was produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The eight-part series, which also stars Ruchika Oberoi of Island City, is directed by Kagti.

When I first met Zoya, I told her, “When I started saying no to every film offer that came to me because nothing was fascinating enough for me to wake up and be that role for 30 to 40 or 90 days, I told her that there was a period. Dahaad was an obvious choice. In an interview with PTI, Sinha stated, “I answered yes right away.

The performer claimed that while she was receiving “mundane” proposals, the programme was a refreshing change of pace. “On paper, the character (Anjali Bhaati) appeared to be quite strong. It was just so wonderful for me at that moment in my life to be able to play that type of a part as an actor. Repetitive items were being presented to me.

Rowdy Rathore, Kalank, Dabangg, Lootera, and Son of Sardaar star Sinha claimed she was unconcerned with the medium. In actuality, she was introduced to the show before the OTT boom that occurred during the epidemic.

“She (Zoya) approached me prior to the pandemic. Much later, the entire OTT boom took place. I already agreed to it before that. I see it as a part, not the platform, since I am an actor. Can I do it because it’s good enough? Is the thought that “I have to be this character” truly making me queasy? It doesn’t really matter if it’s a film or an OTT project.

I was an restless actor. Just to be working is all I would do. In fact, I worked on so many films in my early years that I had made roughly 30 pictures in ten years. I was quite busy. Then a time arrived when I began making solo films. I thought I could taste blood.

“I want to play deeper, more powerful female roles. So, I made different decisions. I gained experience as an actor regardless of the outcome. I actually really liked that. I want to keep doing it,” said Sinha, who has more recently starred in films with strong female leads, including the 2016 action movie Akira and comedy comedies Double XL and Khandaani Shafakhana.

On May 12, Prime Video will start streaming Dahaad, a movie with Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah. Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar are the executive producers. It was created by Tiger Baby and Excel Media & Entertainment.