The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-F) have announced a political alliance in Azad Kashmir, saying that they will contest elections together within the state and support each other in different constituencies.

PPP Azad Kashmir President Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, along with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Azad Kashmir Ameer Maulana Saeed Yousuf, while holding a press conference in Islamabad, said that today is a historic day in the politics of Azad Kashmir. The PPP is going to enter into a political alliance with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam in Azad Kashmir and we will contest elections within the state together.

Chaudhry Yasin said that from LA-14 Dhirkot and LA-23, Maulana Saeed Yousuf will be our candidates.Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Azad Kashmir, Maulana Saeed Yousaf, said that for the first time in the history of Azad Kashmir, a political alliance is being formed between JUI and PPP and the PPP will support us in these two constituencies and their candidates will withdraw their nomination papers from these two constituencies and the JUI candidates from other constituencies will campaign in favor of the PPP candidates.

He said that the JUI will fully support the PPP candidates.

Maulana Saeed Yousaf said that this alliance of ours will be a source of good for the state. PPP candidate Nabila has decided to withdraw in favor of JUI. I am grateful to Bilawal Bhutto and the PPP and their candidates who have withdrawn from this alliance.

PPP candidate from Palandri in Azad Kashmir, Nabila Ayub, said on this occasion that I consider myself a strong candidate in the area, but I accept the party’s decision and am withdrawing in favor of Maulana Saeed Yousuf.

She said that I will support Maulana Saeed Yousuf in the elections in the constituency.