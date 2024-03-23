Water can create peace or spark conflict. When water is scarce or polluted or when people have unequal or no access tensions can rise. Peaceful cooperation around water within and between countries can pave the way for peaceful cooperation in all sectors.

At the local and national levels, different water users, particularly water and sanitation utilities, energy, food, and industry must cooperate through an integrated water resources management approach and promote a circular economy that fulfills people’s human rights.

Access to drinking water is a human right. There is an urgent need to work together to protect and conserve our most precious resource. Cooperation on water paves the way for cooperation on all shared challenges. We must use water as a tool to create a more peaceful and prosperous world for all.

Water is under growing pressure. The water-related impacts of climate change are worsening and a growing global population is placing increasing demand on a finite resource. Within many countries, distribution of safe drinking water takes place unevenly and unfairly. Between countries, the widespread lack of transboundary cooperation on shared water resources poses a risk to the quality and quantity of water supplies and therefore threatens social and international stability.

Poor provision of water services can delegitimize States. The inability of a government to provide basic water services can lead to a de-legitimization of State institutions and ignite social unrest, especially in the context of food insecurity, high unemployment, and internal migration.

Water cooperation creates a positive ripple effect. Working together on water across borders and sectors will accelerate progress across the Sustainable Development Goals.

It will enhance food security, sustain healthy livelihoods and ecosystems, help to build resilience to climate change, contribute to disaster risk reduction, provide renewable energy, support cities and industry, and foster regional integration and peace.

Water is not only an essential resource but also an important tool for growth and success. Make use of water to foster peace and harmony and lead to collaboration in various capacities by acting as a vehicle for peaceful coexistence.

UN-Water has rightfully defined water security as the ability of a population to have sustainable access to acceptable qualities of and enough water for livelihoods, human well-being, and socioeconomic development.

Water security also ensures guaranteed protection against water-related negative externalities such as water pollution, water-borne diseases, and water-related disasters for maintaining ecosystems in an atmosphere of peace and political stability.

Water insecurity is a threat to the economy, society, and environment. Water security is a catalyst for other forms of security, which eventually contribute to communities that are more resilient, peaceful, and secure.

To foster peace and harmony that lead to collaboration in various capacities by acting as a vehicle for peaceful coexistence and cooperation at both inter-and intra-country levels, the use of water is necessary.

The 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) place a particular emphasis on global peace and justice (Goal 16) and the advancing of inclusive institutions, peaceful societies, and access to justice.

Countries must increase their commitments to utilize water as a major instrument for mobilizing other securities and promoting peace and cooperation in otherwise fragile or sensitive geographies.

It is in the global interest to safeguard and conserve water by acknowledging it as a vital resource and human right. Water cooperation can have a positive ripple effect. Collaboratively managing common water resources can foster relationships and avert disputes, underscoring the significance of sustainable and inclusive water management strategies.

Local actors are crucial in identifying long-term solutions that support stability and peace. In the end, the stability of the world and the structure of our society depend on us realizing the power of water as a tool for peace, progress, and prosperity.