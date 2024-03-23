Biological weaponization is a mounting threat and should be addressed at the earliest.

The Geneva gas Protocols 1925 states that “ the States Parties accept the prohibition on the use of asphyxiating, poisonous or other gases and “agree to extend this prohibition to the use of bacteriological methods of warfare”

The Brussels treaty of 1948 also provides the same prohibition of biological weapon and Biological warfare. Its article 1 states that : The High Contracting Parties, members of the Western European Union, take note of and record their agreement with the Declarations of the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany (made in London on 3rd October, 1954, and annexed hereto as Annex I) in which the Federal Republic of Germany undertook not to manufacture in its territory … biological … weapons”

Austrian Treaty is another significant in prohibition of Bio weapon. Article 13(1) of the 1955 Austrian State Treaty provides: Austria shall not possess, construct or experiment with biological substances in quantities greater than, or of types other than, are required for legitimate civil purposes, or any apparatus designed to produce, project or spread such materials or substances for war purposes”

Then there is Biological Weapons Convention. This is the most important document in this regard. Its article 1 provides that : Each State Party to this Convention undertakes never in any circumstances to develop, produce, stockpile or otherwise acquire or retain:

1. Microbial or other biological agents, or toxins whatever their origin or method of production, of types and in quantities that have no justification for prophylactic, protective or other peaceful purposes;

2. Weapons, equipment or means of delivery designed to use such agents or toxins for hostile purposes or in armed conflict

There are 3 resolutions of Security Council and 68 resolutions of General Assembly. Apart from these statutes , many state have their own regulation too. As per the records available no country in the world is producing bio weapon at the moment and a complete ban is being observed since decades. However the possibility cannot be ruled out that someone is somewhere working on it. May that be any non-state actor or any state, nothing can be said.