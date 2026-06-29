Islamabad: There is a possibility of an increase in the price of electricity per unit for the entire country, including Karachi, for which the CPPA has filed an application with NEPRA.

The CPPA has submitted an application for an increase in the price of electricity by 82 paisa per unit, the NEPRA authority will hear the application for monthly fuel adjustment for May tomorrow.

If the application is approved, an additional financial burden of about Rs 12 billion may be imposed on consumers.

According to the application, 12 billion 638 million units of electricity were generated during May. The average fuel cost of electricity was Rs 9.25 per unit, while the fuel cost per unit in May was estimated at Rs 8.43.

In May, 33.27 percent of electricity was generated from water, 11.66 percent from local coal, 13.54 percent from imported coal, 0.16 percent from furnace oil and 8.31 percent from local gas.

NEPRA will review the data of the CPPA application and issue a decision.