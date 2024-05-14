KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange had a positive start to business today.

Today, on the second day of the business week, business started positively in the Pakistan Stock Exchange and the 100 index increased by 430 points, which crossed the 74,000 mark.

After gaining more than 400 points, the index touched 74229.

On the other hand, the dollar has become more expensive by 10 paise to 278.30 during the interbank business so far, while the dollar closed at 278.20 rupees in the interbank yesterday.