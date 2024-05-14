The Islamabad High Court has reserved its verdict on PTI founder Imran Khan’s bail plea.

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Amir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the bail application of PTI founder Imran Khan in the £190 million reference.

NAB Special Prosecutor Amjad Parvez argued that the money should have come to the government of Pakistan, on which Justice Amir Farooq asked, are you saying that the money was the money obtained from crime?

Justice Tariq Jahangiri said, “You don’t have any documents for this, all are oral statements. Earlier, I asked if you have the freezing or de-freezing order. You said you don’t have any of these documents, do you have them?” Any evidence of out-of-court settlements?

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri said that you should only talk about what you have evidence while Chief Justice Amir Farooq asked that the question is very simple, I don’t understand why you are not answering this question in your documents. They have answered.

NAB Prosecutor Amjad Pervez said that the Supreme Court has written in the order that this money belongs to the State of Pakistan. The Supreme Court has declared that the money was wrongly sent to the account of the Supreme Court. According to the documents, the money could not be transferred without the permission of the National Crime Agency.

Justice Tariq Jahangiri asked what would be said to the prime minister about the money transferred before the note. Which NAB Prosecutor Amjad Pervez said that this money was transferred after the confidentiality was dead, the founder was the head of PTI East Recovery Unit.

Justice Jahangiri said that the amount is not written in the confidentiality deed, the amount will go to the account of the Supreme Court, to which Amjad Pervez said that after drawing the attention of this court, I have read the confidentiality deed again, this confidentiality deed was a big fraud, East The Recovery Unit was directly subordinated to the Prime Minister.

After hearing the arguments of the parties, the Islamabad High Court reserved its decision on the bail application of Imran Khan.