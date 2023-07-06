During Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s speech at the 23rd meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS), which was essentially hosted by India, Pakistan sent out a loud and clear message terrorism and extremism, whether committed by individuals, societies, or states, must be fought with all the vigour and conviction possible.

In his speech, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a subtle reference to Pakistan, saying that the SCO should work together to fight terrorism and not be afraid to denounce nations that supported it. In response, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz said that terrorism should not be used as a diplomatic talking point, instead it should be condemned “in clear and unambiguous terms.” Being referred to as a state that sponsors terrorism is not something that should be taken lightly because Pakistan has been dealing with a serious threat from terrorism for many years and has overcome it bravely and decisively, while also losing soldiers and civilians in the process.

This is crucial since only a few weeks prior, the US and India had urged Pakistan to take prompt steps to ensure that no land under its control was utilised to conduct terrorist strikes in a joint statement during Modi’s visit to the US. Pakistan had correctly denounced this lopsided and unjustified targeting, especially in light of an India that is in disarray due to Modi and the BJP’s assault on fundamental freedoms. There is little chance that India will heed Prime Minister Shehbaz’s recommendation at the SCO summit that “religious minorities should never be demonised in the pursuit of domestic, political agendas.” However, perhaps the US can consider this as it entertains Modi and tries to balance China. In the meantime, Pakistan has shown unwavering support for its relationships with China, as it should.

The SCO address provided Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with an additional chance to emphasise how Pakistan views the CPEC as a “game changer” for the whole region. The attendance of the prime minister “illustrates the high importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO, as an important forum for regional security and prosperity, and enhanced engagement with the region,” according to the Foreign Office of Pakistan. Similar to the EU, the SCO has the capacity for several multilateral acts among its Eurasian members.

The conflicts between India and Pakistan have hindered Saarc’s ability to resolve numerous issues, but the SCO can still do so. Given the state of our economy, Pakistan must seek out regional cooperation, trade, and connectivity to increase exports.

The New Delhi Declaration of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting is a concise agenda on what member states are looking at: responding to global and regional security challenges and threats through political and diplomatic means on a multilateral basis; an early resolution of the situation in Afghanistan (which Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also urged in his address, calling on stakeholders to continue their support to avoid a humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country); consolidating an open, transparent, and cooperative regional order; andThere is no question that Pakistan currently needs to preserve all channels for trade, bilateral collaboration, and security cooperation open while simultaneously upholding its sovereignty and dignity in the face of an aggressive Delhi regime.