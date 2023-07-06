Lahore: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a high alert for possible floods in the province.

According to PDMA spokesperson, there is a possibility of very high level of flood in Jhelum, Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab rivers from July 8 to 10.

India is likely to release water in the Ravi and Sutlej rivers, the risk of flooding is likely to increase due to the release of water by India.

PDMA has issued a high alert to all the provincial departments including the Deputy Commissioners of Punjab, all the departments should complete the arrangements immediately.

On the other hand, heavy rain is continuing in Lahore today which has inundated the low-lying areas.

Yesterday, Lahore recorded 291 mm of rain in 10 hours, breaking the 30-year monsoon rainfall record. 12 people died in different incidents.

According to the spokesman of LESCO, rain has started in different areas of LESCO region, there are reports of heavy rain in Sheikhupura Circle, Nankana and Nadran Circle of LESCO.

On the instructions of LESCO Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Haider, the field staff has been put on high alert. Consumers are requested to keep themselves, their children and their animals away from electrical installations during inclement weather. In any emergency situation, notify LESCO staff immediately.

In view of bad weather in LESCO region, LESCO management appeals to the respected customers for cooperation.