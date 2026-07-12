A new study has revealed that persistent decline in performance and productivity in the office can be a key symptom of early-onset dementia that appears more than a decade before a diagnosis.

Early-onset dementia is a condition in which the disease develops before the age of 65, affecting memory, mental ability, emotional state and professional life. Because the disease is often underdiagnosed in younger people, it often takes years to be diagnosed.

Finnish researchers reviewed data from nearly 800 early-onset dementia patients and 7,000 healthy people.

According to the study, people who developed symptoms at an early age 15 years before their diagnosis had an average annual income loss of $13,800 compared to others.

According to the study, the affected people suffered a total loss of income of about $86,000 over the 12 years.

According to neurologist Dr. Eno Solje, who led the study, early-onset dementia affects people during their most productive years, which reduces their ability to work, can increase unemployment and force people to leave their jobs earlier than planned.

Experts say that if such an unusual and persistent decline in work performance is noted in a timely manner, it can help in early diagnosis and better treatment of early-onset dementia.