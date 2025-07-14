According to recent research and reports from world health organizations, the major causes of increasing cancer cases among young people are environmental pollution, plastic exposure, and contaminated food.

Pollution

Air pollution, especially microparticles, enter the body through inhalation and affect the lungs, blood, and even cells. Toxic chemicals can also enter the body through water and soil pollution, which cause cellular changes over time.

Increasing exposure to plastics

Chemicals such as phthalates and bisphenol A, which are present in common plastic bottles, packaging, toys, and everyday items, affect the hormonal system. These chemicals have been linked to hormonal imbalances, changes in puberty, and even diseases like cancer in young people. Especially breast, prostate, and blood cancer.

Unhealthy and poor diet

Processed foods, high sugar, artificial colors and flavors, unhealthy diets, and low-fiber diets create inflammation in the body, which increases the risk of cancer. Similarly, obesity also causes many types of cancer.