One party , despite all of the contradiction it is having , crows much about the change it has introduced in the recent past. It literally claims that the nation owes a debt of gratitude to the Skipper fr the reason that he has taught the masses to raise the questions. As per their interpretation, this heroic deed in unprecedented.

However re fact is altogether different. Yes we owe him a debt of gratitude by for certain opposite reasons.

Here it is :

We were expecting that some honest person at the helm of affairs can change the situation altogether. We were of the opinion that if the leader is not corrupt everything becomes fine the other good morning. We are proven mistaken. We were wrong. We had an honest PM in the recent past but all was not well in his regime. It is proven that not only the honesty, we also need capability and a well-planned program to steer the country towards prosperity. We were of the opinion the corruption has eviscerated our national economy. We were told so many stories with lofty figures that billions are being looted on daily basis. We were told that there are 200 billion dollars of Pakistanis in Swiss banks. We were also told that IK will bring that money back. We were expecting that once the corruption stopped everything will be OK. Then IK took over. He was not corrupt. Huge corruption on daily basis that had eviscerated our economy was , reportedly stopped. But that couldnt help our economy grow. We were then told that the news about 200 billion in Swiss banks was actually the result of some misunderstanding. There is no such money. Again we were wrong. The fact is not denying that there are some other reasons for the poor economic condition of Pakistan. It is now very much clear that things were not that simple as we were considering. We were expecting that family fiefdom will cease to exist once Imran Khan comes into the power. Again we were wrong. The same electables were there. They were having the last laugh. It has been proved that workers are there just to be exploited on one pretext or the other and there is one ruling elite that rules all the time.

So where was the change. All that was bandied about with abandon was just a cult.